Singson goes all out for Suarez, Filipino boxers

Chavit Singson is a boxer’s dream benefactor.

The seasoned and influential Ilocos Sur politician, who is the de facto manager of fast-rising Filipino fighter Charly Suarez, is more than willing to go the extra mile as long as the country benefits even from his oftentimes unwise business decisions.

In fact, he has already spent quite a fortune while making sure the undefeated Suarez gets all the breaks in pursuit of an elusive world crown.

Suarez is Singson’s pride and joy these days.

The Davao del Norte boxer is fresh from scoring a sensational third-round knockout of Texas strongman Jorge Castañeda in Arizona.

When Suarez flew back from the United States, Singson asked him what he would like to do next.

Now ranked No. 1 by the World Boxing Organization, Suarez is drooling over the prospects of getting a shot at Mexican Emmanuel Navarrete’s super-featherweight title the soonest possible time.

Sensing the urgency of Suarez’s call, Singson immediately instructed one of his top aides to start negotiating with Top Rank.

The Las Vegas-based promotional outfit promotes Navarrete and even Suarez.

“I would like to know how much would be needed to stage the fight here in the country this December,” Singson, now 83, said.

Knowing Singson, especially when the country’s honor is at stake, he would move heaven and earth to make it happen.

A few years ago, Singson took charge of bringing over the Miss Universe and while he had to shell out an astronomical amount to acquire the rights, the Vigan-born personage just rolled with the punches.

“The media mileage the Philippines earned by holding the Miss Universe was tremendous,” he said during a press conference held for Suarez at his Corinthian Gardens residence last Tuesday.

Again, Singson is at the forefront of spearheading another project which will be handled and managed by his companies if he gets to convince Hall of Fame promoter Bob Arum, who owns and runs Top Rank.

Suarez, 36, was taken under Singson’s wings last year amidst the boxer’s inability to facilitate his world title quest.

“I was starting to lose hope until Gov. Chavit took me in,” said Suarez, adding that ever since Singson came into the scene, his career has skyrocketed.

What’s most important about their relationship is Singson’s insistence that he doesn’t get any cut — not even a fraction — of his prize money.

“That’s what I told Charly, who is a very good person, that his prize money is all his. I don’t want to have any part of his earnings. He’s the one who sacrifices blood, sweat and everything so he deserves all of it,” Singson added.

To highlight Singson’s commitment to Suarez’s bid, he even let him and chief trainer Delfin Boholst to set up camp in a house that he owns in Tagaytay City.

“They’re lucky because they have been there. That house is mine but I haven’t been there.”

Suarez and Boholst, longtime pals when they were still in the amateurs, are overwhelmed by Singson’s legendary brand of generosity.

“We are not spending anything,” Boholst said.

“Everything is being taken care of by Gov.”

And this is the reason why Suarez is so motivated to fight for a world title, knowing that with Singson in his corner, there’s no stopping him from fulfilling his dream.

Truly, Singson packs a punch.