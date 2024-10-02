Shanne Dandan to launch debut album ‘Kung Iyong Mamarapatin’

Filipino singer-songwriter Shanne Dandan will finally release her debut album, Kung Iyong Mamarapatin on 25 October under Viva Records.

The 10-track album serves as both an elegy for the unrealized self and a hopeful anthem for what is yet to come. Shanne penned and recorded this upcoming release after experiencing profound sadness and struggling to grant herself the grace and acceptance she deserves.

“Growing up, I’ve always sung what my mother and grandmother listened to,” says the indie-folk act. “The way a singer uses their voice to tell a story has always resonated with me. Kung Iyong Mamarapatin is about saying goodbye to my broken dreams in hopes of creating new, brighter ones.”

To celebrate the release of her debut album, the “Iyakin” recording artist will perform the new songs for the first time, with some live sonic surprises and a bigger backing band. The album launch will take place at Sari-Sari Cocktails in Makati City on 25 October, starting at 7 p.m. Joining Shanne are some of her music peers in the local music scene, including syd hartha, Coeli, jikamarie and ALYSON.

“I think there will be a lot of crying to expect from my album launch,” Shanne adds. “Be it happy tears or not, I want to make people feel however they want to feel through my music and just let all their emotions flow. For that night, I will be performing with a bigger band than usual. I’ll be playing all the songs from the album with the people I recorded the album with.”

Shanne Dandan’s Kung Iyong Mamarapatin album launch is presented by NYOU. Early bird tickets are available at P500 via bit.ly/shannedandanalbumlaunch.