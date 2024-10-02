Senate to approve budget before adjournment — Chiz

Senate President Francis “Chiz” Escudero on Wednesday said the upper chamber is on track with its committee deliberations on the proposed 2025 national budget this October, while Congress is still in recess.

In a press briefing, Escudero said the Senate expects to approve the 2025 General Appropriations Act (GAA) “at the latest by the second week of December and, ideally, in the first week of December.”

He noted that the Senate-approved 2025 GAA is targeted to be brought to Malacañang for signing by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. before Congress adjourns on 20 December.

Escudero said Senator Grace Poe, chairperson of the Committee on Finance, assured him Tuesday night the budget proceedings are on schedule and all committee deliberations will be completed this month.

He also noted that the House of Representatives has committed to submit its version of the 2025 General Appropriations Bill by 25 October.

“We expect it by 4 November at the latest, if we get lucky by 5 November it may be up for sponsorship,” he said.

“We may be able to start interpellations on the general principles by 5 or 6 November and we can continue the plenary debates the following weak,” he added.

After the Senate’s approval, the proposed budget will undergo scrutiny in a bicameral conference, which Escudero estimated could take around two weeks.