Roque seeks SC review over prohibition plea

Former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque on Wednesday expressed hope that the Supreme Court (SC) will look into the rest of his plea against the House of Representatives Quad Committee’s (Quadcom) contempt and detention orders against him.

This comes after the SC on Tuesday dismissed Roque’s petition for a writ of amparo and sustained his petition for a writ of prohibition, in connection with the QuadComm’s inquiry on illegal Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs), which Roque is being implicated.

“We accept with all humility the decision of the Supreme Court to dismiss the petition for amparo, even as we remain hopeful that the Court will continue to look into the rest of our prayers that the Quad Committee’s investigation, which we maintain, is no longer in aid of legislation,” Roque said in a statement.

Roque’s camp previously asked the SC to prohibit the committee from arresting him as well as requiring him to attend future hearings and produce various documents, claiming that House contempt and detention orders “threatened his rights to life, liberty and security.”

The SC ordered the House Quadcom to comment on Roque’s petition for prohibition.

“We hope the House of Representatives will file its comment within the period fixed by the Court so the petition can be resolved forthwith. I particularly thank my daughter Bianca for her determination and perseverance to safeguard my liberty,” Roque said.

Meanwhile, QuadComm lead chairperson and Surigao del Norte Second District Representative Ace Barbers said he has yet to receive the resolution.

The QuadComm is looking into crimes involving POGOs in the country and the deaths being linked to the Duterte administration’s war on drugs.

Roque was cited in contempt and ordered detained for constantly refusing to submit various documents, including business records; tax returns; and Statements of Assets, Liabilities, and Net Worth, which are subject to subpoena.