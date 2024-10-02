ROARING START: Tigers, Royals open MLB playoffs on high note

LOS ANGELES (AFP) — Detroit’s Tarik Skubal pitched six scoreless innings and the Tigers held off a late fightback to defeat Houston 3-1 as the Major League Baseball (MLB) playoffs began on Tuesday.

The visiting Tigers took a 1-0 lead in their best-of-three American League (AL) wild card series, which continues Wednesday in Houston.

Skubal, a 27-year-old left-hander, struck out six while allowing four hits and a walk in his first playoff start.

The American was the first pitcher to complete a pitching Triple Crown sweep in a full season since 2011, leading the AL with 18 wins, 228 strikeouts and a 2.39 earned-run average.

“Skub was Skub,” Detroit catcher Jake Rogers said.

“He has been electric. He has been in the zone. He has challenged guys all year. It was awesome.”

Houston, seeking a second MLB crown in three seasons, produced drama in the ninth inning, pushing across a run and loading the bases before Jason Heyward flew out to Tiger first baseman Spencer Torkelson to end the game.

“That ninth inning was crazy,” Rogers said.

“But we got through it and got the win.”

The Tigers are in the playoffs for the first time since 2014 under the guidance of manager A.J. Hinch — who guided Houston to the 2017 World Series crown.

In the other AL wild card opener, Kansas City edged host Baltimore 1-0, dealing the Orioles a ninth consecutive playoff loss since they last won a postseason game in 2014.

“It’s huge,” said Royals slugger Bobby Witt Jr., who drove in the winning run.

“It just shows the team’s relentlessness and how we play every pitch until the end.”

Royals left-hander Cole Ragans struck out eight over six scoreless innings while allowing four hits in the victory.

Kansas City scored in the sixth when Maikel Garcia walked, stole second, took third on a ground out and crossed home plate on Witt’s single to left field.

The Orioles put the tying run on base again in the ninth, but Royals reliever Lucas Erceg retired the next three batters to end the game.

In Milwaukee, the New York Mets scored five runs with two outs in the fifth inning and held on for an 8-4 victory over the Brewers in game one of their National League (NL) series.

The Brewers had jumped to a 2-0 lead in the first inning, and after the Mets responded with three runs in the second, the Brewers regained the advantage with two runs in the bottom of the fourth.

But the Mets — who rallied late on Monday in a make-up game to claim their playoff spot — came out on top of the back-and-forth battle after the decisive fifth in which they mustered five hits and put seven straight men on base.

Mets starting pitcher Luis Severino gave up eight hits and four runs but settled down to make it through six innings.

Jose Butto pitched two scoreless innings and Ryne Stanek set down three straight in the ninth to close out the win.

Later Tuesday, the San Diego Padres hosted the Atlanta Braves in the other NL wild card opener.

Atlanta left NL Triple Crown pitcher Chris Sale off the roster for the Padres series. The 35-year-old left-hander was sidelined Monday by back spasms after leading the NL with 18 wins, 225 strikeouts and a 2.38 ERA.

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Philadelphia Phillies have NL first-round byes while the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians have AL first-round byes.