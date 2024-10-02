Remulla tells fraternities: Reject violent hazing

Department of Justice (DoJ) Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla on Wednesday has appealed to fraternities to shun violent hazing.

This comes after the conviction of 10 University of Santo Tomas fraternity members implicated in the death of law student Horatio “Atio” Castillo III in 2017.

In a statement, Remulla stressed that fraternities are created by brotherhood, friendship and mutual support where violence never had a place to begin with.

“To our younger generations, foster real friendships which will empower and give you a better future, not those which cause pain and suffering,” said Remulla, adding that the conviction of the accused in Castillo’s death should serve as a warning to those who engage in fraternity hazing.

“You can never evade the law,” Remulla said.

To recall, the Manila Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 11 on Tuesday found guilty all the 10 members of the Aegis Juris fraternity and meted with the penalty of reclusion perpetua or life imprisonment ranging from 20 to 40 years.

It also includes the indemnification of Castillo’s family after seven long years of rigorous trials and investigations.

“The untimely death of Atio caused pain, agony, anxiety, suffering and mental anguish to his heirs because it deprived them his company, love, support and companionship,” Presiding Judge Shirley Paglilauan said in her ruling.

Meantime, Remulla hailed Deputy State Prosecutor Olivia Torrevillas, Senior Assistant State Prosecutor Wendell Bendoval, Senior Asst. City Prosecutor Susan Villanueva, former Assistant State Prosecutor and now Judge Claire Eufracia Pagayanan, ASP Honey Rose Delgado, and Prosecution Attorney Criselda Teoxon-Yanga for successfully prosecuting the case which led to the conviction of the accused.

He also expressed his sincere gratitude to Atio’s family as well for trusting the DoJ.

“Thank you for placing your trust and confidence in us, thank you for believing in justice, you empower us to strive for excellence in upholding the rule of law,” Remulla told the Castillo family.