Quad comm leaves 'no stone unturned' for slain PCSO exec Barayuga

The House quad committee will leave "no stone unturned" in its pursuit of year-long delayed justice for former Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) board secretary Wesley Barayuga, a retired police general who was killed in an ambush in July 2020.

Panel chair Ace Barbers assured Barayuga's kin that they will "do everything to hold accountable and punish" the people responsible for the murder.

Barbers made the statement after Barayuga's family lamented how justice remained elusive in the last four years.

The family stated that the case has been put on hold and that it is "difficult to trust and put our hopes up."

“This (quad comm investigation) gives us comfort even while we know that we are still far from receiving justice," the Barayuga family said in a statement.

Barayuga was shot dead by a gunman on a motorcycle on 30 July 2020, shortly after leaving the PCSO office in Mandaluyong City.

Barayuga was aboard a white pick-up truck allegedly issued by then-PCSO general manager Royina Garma on the morning of that day.

On the latest inquiry of the quad comm into alleged extrajudicial killings of Duterte's administration, P/Lt.Col. Santi Mendoza, who arranged the assassination for P300,000, disclosed that the order to permanently silence Barayuga came from National Police Commission commissioner Edilberto Leonardo and originated from Garma.

Mendoza claimed he got a call from Leonardo about an operation against a "high-value" target allegedly involved in the illegal narcotics trade.

Hesitant at first, Leonardo claimed he later abided to Leonardo's directive after learning that the marching order originated from Garma, “who has personal knowledge of the illicit drug activities of Barayuga.

Barayuga's assassination reportedly occurred at the height of an ongoing investigation wherein he had been "ready to testify" against the supposed corruption and illegal practices, most specifically in the operations of STL (small town lottery) during Garma's tenure.

Mendoza was emotional while giving his testimony in the hearing because “we killed an innocent person.”

Both Garma and Leonardo denied Mendoza's allegations.

Barbers, meanwhile, said they are "in close coordination" with the Department of Justice about the filing of murder charges against Garma and Leonardo

“They have representatives monitoring our hearings precisely because we are unearthing evidence of criminal activities and other acts of wrongdoing in the course of our inquiry," he stated.

“They do not have to wait for the report of the joint committee, which will include a recommendation to file such charges. The panel will take time to write the report since the inquiry is still ongoing,” Barbers added.

The panel is scheduled to continue the investigation next week.