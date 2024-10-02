Phl's Harame BRO qualifies for PUBG Mobile Global Championship

Harame BRO made history by becoming the first Philippine team to qualify for the PUBG Mobile Global Championship which is set to take place from 6 to 8 December in London, United Kingdom.

Florenz "Phew" Taleon, Jholo "Federales" De Leon, Clarence "Jappy" Cañares, Amos Ace "Emas" Alejado, Francis "Range" Fusingan, and Rigden "Rigg" Bajracharya dominated the PUBG Mobile Challengers League SEA Fall 2024 finals to qualify for the prestigious tournament.

On top of winning PMCL to qualify to the global championship, Harame BRO also took home the lion's share of the $50,000 prize pool.