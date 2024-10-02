PEZA lures P70-M Taiwan project

The Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) has registered a Taiwanese manufacturer of communication equipment, pouring in P70 million worth of investments in a PEZA-regulated special economic zone in Batangas.

In a statement, PEZA said on 26 September 2024, president Wen-Chan Yeh of EZconn Technology Corporation signed a Registration Agreement with PEZA in its head office in Pasay City.

EZconn is a Taiwanese company that specializes in manufacturing high-precision optical fiber communication components, cables, connectors, and related products for export to the US, Indonesia and Europe.

With an estimated project cost of P70 million, $3.135 million in exports, and over 50 initial direct jobs, EZconn is set to begin operations at the Lima Technology Center — Special Economic Zone in Lipa City, Batangas by January-March 2025.

Enhanced ecozone competitiveness

“EZConn’s registration highlights the Philippines’ appeal to foreign investors, particularly in the rapidly growing telecommunications and fiber optics industry. It also aligns with PEZA’s mission to enhance the competitiveness of the country’s ecozones, fostering inclusive and sustainable development,” according to PEZA director-general Tereso Panga.

From January to September 2024, PEZA has already registered four locator companies, amounting to P634.146 million in investments.

The company also offers RF (radio frequency) solutions comprising RF coaxial connectors, precision adaptors, jumpers, surge arrestors, filters, amplifiers, and dipole antennas, as well as CATV connectors/components, among others.

It also provides equipment distribution products, including OSA, passive, and other fiber optics products for access, metro-core/long haul, and transceiver applications; and ODM (original design manufacturer) services.

The company serves 5G, IT datacom, automotive, military, energy, aerospace, broadband, healthcare, and consumer product markets.

EZconn Corporation was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in New Taipei City, Taiwan.