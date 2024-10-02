PDEA 5th most wanted nabbed

Operatives from the Manila Police District (MPD) Barbosa PS14 in a buy-bust operation arrested a notorious pusher in Sampaloc, Manila.

Authorities identified the suspect as Allan Diosay, a resident of Barangay 464 in Sampaloc, Manila, who is regarded as the top number five most wanted in the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-National Capital Region drug watchlist.

Reports said that the suspect was arrested on 2 October at about 12:30 a.m. at the Nartatez footbridge located along Quezon Boulevard.

It was learned that the suspect was collared after a police poseur buyer had transacted a sale of shabu in the amount of P500. After the exchange, the said suspect was arrested, and a large volume of shabu was confiscated from him.

Seized drugs were estimated to weigh more or less 52 grams, with a street value of P353,600.

The exchange took place using powder-dusted P500 currency.

Charges for Violation of Sec. 5 (Selling of Dangerous Drug) and Sec. 11 (Illegal Possession of Dangerous Drugs) will be filed against the suspect at the Manila City Prosecutors Office.