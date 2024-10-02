METRO

PDEA 5th most wanted nabbed

PDEA 5th most wanted nabbed
Published on

Operatives from the Manila Police District (MPD) Barbosa PS14 in a buy-bust operation arrested a notorious pusher in Sampaloc, Manila.

Authorities identified the suspect as Allan Diosay, a resident of Barangay 464 in Sampaloc, Manila, who is regarded as the top number five most wanted in the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-National Capital Region drug watchlist.

Reports said that the suspect was arrested on 2 October at about 12:30 a.m. at the Nartatez footbridge located along Quezon Boulevard.

It was learned that the suspect was collared after a police poseur buyer had transacted a sale of shabu in the amount of P500. After the exchange, the said suspect was arrested, and a large volume of shabu was confiscated from him.

Seized drugs were estimated to weigh more or less 52 grams, with a street value of P353,600.

The exchange took place using powder-dusted P500 currency.

Charges for Violation of Sec. 5 (Selling of Dangerous Drug) and Sec. 11 (Illegal Possession of Dangerous Drugs) will be filed against the suspect at the Manila City Prosecutors Office.

Latest Stories

No stories found.
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph