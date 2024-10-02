New PRO3 director to focus on public safety

CAMP OLIVAS, Pampanga — Brig. Gen. Redrico Maranan has officially assumed his role as the new director of Police Regional Office (PRO) 3, emphasizing his commitment to uphold the “zero-tolerance” policy towards misconduct and abuse and to focus on strengthening public safety and order in Central Luzon.

The change of command ceremony, presided over by PNP Chief Gen. Rommel Marbil, took place at the PRO3 PATROL Hall in Camp Olivas.

Maranan, a seasoned law enforcement officer with a distinguished career spanning various key roles, outlined his vision for PRO3, emphasizing a commitment to ethical conduct, accountability, and community engagement.

“My primary focus as director is to ensure the safety and security of the people of Central Luzon,” stated Director Maranan. “We will continue to strengthen our efforts in combating criminality, particularly in the fight against illegal drugs and criminal gangs. We will also prioritize public safety and order, fostering a sense of security and trust within our communities.”