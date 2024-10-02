MATCH PLAY BEGINS: Tamayo, Manhit top seeds in JPGT finals

Brittany Tamayo and Race Manhit both turned in inspired performances Wednesday to secure the top seeding in the 10-12 age divisions following the 18-hole stroke play phase of the ICTSI Junior PGT Match Play Finals.

With identical one-under-par-71s, Tamayo and Manhit showcased how they would play this weekend.

All four divisions for boys and girls set the stage for intense match play battles that will test not just power and skill, but also mental fortitude on the demanding course.

Tamayo, who hails from South Cotabato and trains at the Brittannika Golf Course, upset the tournament favorites in the girls’ division. She overcame a shaky 39 on the front nine with a powerful stretch of four birdies in the first five holes on the back nine, including three consecutive birdies starting at No. 10.

She finished strong, parring the final four holes to secure a 71, earning her the top seed for a quarterfinal clash with No. 8 Chelsea Ogborne, who carded a 119.

Mandaluyong’s Aerin Chan followed with a 78 for the second seed and will face No. 7 Casedy Cuenca, who scored a 97. Other matchups include No. 3 Rafella Batican (79) against Quincy Pilac (84) and Maurysse Abalos (80) against Kelsey Bernardino (84) in the quarterfinals.

On the boys’ side, Manhit from Pasig secured the top ranking with a steady performance on a course he calls home.

The Ateneo grade-schooler broke a one-birdie, one-bogey streak on the back nine by carding two consecutive birdies from No. 1, although a bogey on the tough par-4 ninth hole tempered his 35-36 scorecard.

His 71, however, was enough to edge Ralph Batican, who finished with a 73. Ryuji Suzuki (74) and Vito Sarines (75) secured the third and fourth spots, respectively, followed by Jared Saban (79), Javie Bautista (82) and Inigo Gallardo (84).

The Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc. made the day extra special for several “lucky” participants, including girls’ 8-9 topnotcher Athena Serapio, who took home a PlayStation 5 during an exciting raffle draw.

In the premier boys’ 16-18 division, Mark Kobayashi led the field with a 76 to claim the top seeding, followed by Aldrien Gialon (78), Zachary Villaroman (79) and John Rey Oro (79). Patrick Tambalque (80), Simon Wahing (81) and John Paul Oro (83) rounded out the top seeds.

Meanwhile, in the girls’ 16-18 division, Cagayan de Oro’s Ally Gaccion shook off a late double-bogey to post a 72 and claim the No. 1 spot. She will face Necky Tortosa, an inspiring one-armed golfer from Iloilo, who shot 114.

Southwoods’ Lia Duque, who scored an 81, will face Rhiena Sinfuego (109), while Crista Miñoza (83) and Rafa Anciano (94) will battle in the quarters. Apple Gotiong (90) will take on Angelica Bañez (92) in the other pairing.

In the girls’ 13-15 category, Zero Plete from Cagayan de Oro carded a 78 to edge Mona Sarines and Precious Zaragosa from Laguna, both of whom finished with identical six-over rounds, securing the No. 1 spot. The quarterfinals will also feature Lisa Sarines (79), Levonne Talion (83), Johanna Uyking (83) and Rane Chiu (84).

In boys’ 13-15, Davao’s AJ Wacan matched par 72 to emerge No. 1 with Clement Ordeneza from Bukidnon carding a 76 for No. 2, followed by Luciano Copok (77), Jose Carlos Taruc (78), John Paul Agustin, Jr. (81), John Majgen Gomez (81) and Nyito Tiongko (83).