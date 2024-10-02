Marching in step

The Reserve Officers Training Corps (ROTC) is making its grand comeback, and this time it’s certified as urgent by no less than President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

That’s right, the Senate has decided that one of its top priorities is to ensure that the nation’s youth know how to march, salute, and potentially save the day during floods, earthquakes, and alien invasions.

Move over, K-pop stars and Israeli soldiers — Filipino students are about to join the ranks of those who’ve been trained to fight, even if they’d much rather stay in bed on a Saturday morning.

According to the bill’s proponents, we’re preparing students not just for war but also for disaster relief. Because nothing screams “prepared for a calamity” like being able to march in a straight line while someone with a whistle shouts at you.

Whether it’s a typhoon or a military invasion, the solution is apparently the same: more military drills!

The House has already given its stamp of approval, while the Senate is still debating it, which means we’re just a few interpellations away from turning students into soldier-rescuers.

But here’s where things get interesting. The Philippines isn’t the first country to think about whipping its young population into military shape. Take South Korea, for instance. Ever wondered why K-pop stars seem so polished and disciplined? Well, maybe it’s because many of them have to take a break from being global superstars to undergo mandatory military service.

That’s right, even your favorite idol from BTS has to trade in their microphone for a uniform at some point. It’s a rite of passage, and while the idea of seeing celebrities marching around a military camp may seem strange, the South Koreans take it seriously. After all, they have a very particular neighbor to the north that keeps them on their toes.

Then there’s Israel, where mandatory military training is a given for everyone — male and female.

Israelis grow up knowing that at some point, they’ll have to serve. And yes, they do it without too much complaint because it’s just part of life there. Not only does it foster a sense of discipline, but it also creates a culture of resilience and preparedness. Everyone, from tech moguls to beach bums, has spent time in uniform.

So, what does this have to do with Filipino students? Well, the logic seems to be that if South Korea can turn out disciplined K-pop stars with military experience and Israel can train future startup founders to handle machine guns, then surely the Philippines can produce a generation of youth who can march straight and maybe fill a few sandbags during a flood.

And why not? If it works for other countries, we might as well give it a go. Plus, who knows? Maybe we’ll discover that ROTC training is the secret sauce to international fame and military prowess.

But let’s not get ahead of ourselves. Critics have pointed out that the ROTC program wasn’t exactly a shining beacon of success the last time it was mandatory. Back in the day, it was plagued by issues like hazing and corruption, which led to its suspension in the early 2000s.

But hey, that was decades ago. Surely, things have changed, right? Surely, this time around, it’ll be all about instilling discipline, patriotism, and the ability to build a disaster-relief shelter out of popsicle sticks and sheer will power.

In all seriousness, while the revival of ROTC may have its merits in terms of disaster preparedness and national defense, we have to wonder if it’s the right solution to the country’s actual problems.

Regardless, it looks like the ROTC is here to stay, and Filipino students should get ready to march their way into the future — whether they like it or not.

So, prepare your uniforms, polish those boots, and get ready to answer the call of duty. Just don’t be surprised if you end up spending more time dodging puddles than dodging bullets.

After all, this is the Philippines — where every day is a battle against the elements, and now against military drills too.

