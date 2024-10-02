Mapua survives late Arellano rally

Mapua University survived a late challenge from Arellano University, 77-71, to emerge victorious in Season 100 of the National Collegiate Athletic Association men’s basketball tournament yesterday at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

Reigning Most Valuable Player Clint Escamis stepped up big time, firing 12 of his 15 points in the fourth quarter to help the Cardinals secure the win that tightened their grip on the second spot with a 6-2 win-loss record.

Escamis, who capped the 6-0 blitz with a pair of free throws in the final stretch, said he was grateful to the Mapua coaches despite his rusty start, where he struggled with 0-of-8 from the field.

“I’m thankful to the coaches for not taking me off despite having a bad shooting day. It was a good thing the team delivered too,” Escamis said.

Chris Hubilla also dropped 15 points while Marc Cuenco had 10 points for Mapua, which is looking to win the title after falling short last year.

Lorenz Capulong’s 19-point game wasn’t enough for the Chiefs, who slid to a 2-6 slate.

In the second game, host Lyceum of the Philippines University snapped a two-game losing streak with a 64-62 win over University of Perpetual Help System Dalta.

Down by two points with nine seconds remaining in the game, Niel Moralejo drained a crucial three-pointer to give the Pirates a one-point lead.

Renz Villegas then converted one of his two free throws in the dying seconds to ice the match that gave Lyceum its fourth win in eight games.

“One of the reasons we got this win is because of our second group. Even though our first group fell flat, the second group stepped up and showed that they wanted to win,” Pirates head coach Gilbert Malabanan said.

Renz Villegas and Jonathan Daileg came up big for Lyceum as they scored 18 and 10 points, respectively, despite coming off the bench.

Rookie Mark Gojo Cruz registered 14 points for Perpetual, which fell to a 4-4 card.