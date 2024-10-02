Manila bags seal of good governance

The local government of Manila — under the leadership of Mayor Honey Lacuna and Vice Mayor Yul Servo — achieved the National Level of the Seal of Good Local Governance from the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) for the first time.

This is the final step toward clinching the prestigious recognition for qualified local government units (LGUs).

The Manila LGU received the recognition for its efficient, honest and good governance based on the following criteria — efficient supervision and use of city funds; readiness during calamities and emergency situations; sensitivity to the needs of constituents, especially the vulnerable sector like senior citizens, persons with disabilities (PWDs), women, youth and indigenous people (IPs); efficiency in business promotion; peace and order; and environmental protection.

In her last State of the City Address, the mayor reported that the city of Manila has already managed to pay some P3 billion out of the staggering P17.8 billion debt that she inherited from the past administration.

She added that when it comes to taking good care of the vulnerable sector, the local government is implementing the social amelioration program (SAP) which was enabled by an ordinance passed during the time that Lacuna was Presiding Officer of the Manila City Council, a position she concurrently held as vice mayor at that time.

The SAP provides for monthly financial assistance to senior citizens, solo parents, persons with disability (PWDs) and university students and Lacuna disclosed that when she became mayor, the minors with disability were added to the beneficiaries of the program.

Aside from the cash assistance being given monthly, the beneficiaries of SAP are also provided with job opportunities through the Public Employment Service Office.