Malabon, Caloocan local bets kick off candidacies

Former Malabon City Representative Ricky Sandoval and the Malapitans of Caloocan City filed their Certificates of Candidacy (CoC) in the respective Commission on Elections (Comelec) offices on Wednesday.

Sandoval was accompanied by his wife, Malabon City Mayor Jeannie Sandoval, in the Comelec’s National Capital Region (NCR) office.

In an interview, Sandoval said he aims to address the city’s flooding system and the development of schools as he also showcased his past experiences as the city’s representative, which can benefit the Malabueños.

“I bring a wealth of experience already. I’ve served Congress for four terms,” the former solon said.

To recall, Sandoval served as the city representative for four terms. He represented the area of Malabon-Navotas from 1998 to 2007 and the city of Malabon from 2016 to 2019.

The stage is now set for the battle for the lone district of Malabon as he faces former Malabon mayor Antolin “Lenlen” Oreta III, who filed his candidacy in the same venue earlier.

Meanwhile, Mayor Sandoval remained mum when asked about the date of her CoC filing.

“Secret,” the mayor’s brief reply.

In Caloocan City, the father and son tandem of Representative Oscar Malapitan and Mayor Dale “Along” Malapitan have also filed their CoCs as their supporters joined them.

There was even a band outside the Comelec-NCR office as the lawmaker filed his candidacy.

Incumbent Dean Asistio of the third district of Caloocan City has also filed his CoC as he is part of the Malapitan ticket.

Meantime, the Caloocan mayor and Vice Mayor Karina Teh — who are both seeking reelection — have also filed their CoCs at SM City Grand Central.

The mayor expressed his joy and thankfulness for the huge energy shown by the “Batang Kankaloo” towards him and his team.

Another mayoralty aspirant — former Senator Antonio Trillanes IV, who announced his mayoral bid last September — has also filed his CoC at SM City Grand Central on Wednesday.