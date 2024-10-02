Makati mayor gains solid foothold in surveys

Makati City Mayor Abby Binay has surged in the latest senatorial preference surveys conducted by Pulse Asia and Social Weather Stations (SWS).

Based on Pulse Asia’s nationwide non-commissioned survey conducted from 6 to 13 September, Binay is ranked fourth to 9th among senatorial preferences compared in the previous survey where the mayor ranked 14th to 23rd.

Substantial gains were also posted by Binay also posted in the SWS survey commissioned by think thank Stratbase.

Previously ranked 16th in March, the mayor placed 9th to 10th in the survey conducted from 14 to 23 September and posted on the SWS website.

“There’s more work to be done, and for now I am grateful for the support. I would also like to reiterate my thanks to President Bongbong Marcos Jr. for believing in me and endorsing my candidacy under the Alyansa para sa Bagong Pilipinas,” said Binay in a statement.

To recall, Pulse Asia conducted its senatorial preference survey for the third quarter among 2,400 registered voters nationwide, while the SWS covered 1,500 respondents.