Lorelie Pacquiao to face ex-mayor in GenSan 2025 polls

General Santos City — All smokes are now gone. The long wait is over and rumors have been answered. No less than, former General Santos City Mayor Ronnel Rivera has confirmed to DAILY TRIBUNE that he will be challenging incumbent city mayor Lorelie Pacquiao in the upcoming 2025 local and national elections.

In an interview, Rivera who finished his three terms in the city before losing in the first congressional district in 2022 against Congressman Loreto Acharon disclosed that their group will be fielding a complete set to face the administration of Pacquiao who is currently in her first term of office.

The former mayor also added that it took time to divulge the candidates of their group, given that there were still some political processes that needed to be ironed out. "We are ready, in fact, our councilors sobra nan ga kasi madaming interested," the ex-mayor disclosed.

According to Partido Demokratiko Pilipino Regional President and long-time Rivera ally, Atty. Rogelio Garcia, the former mayor will also be running under the PDP — a party of former President Rodrigo Duterte.

"He is running under the PDP in which we are very happy to accept him, " Garcia in a separate interview said.

Speculation about running in the 2025 elections made headlines a few days ago after Rivera's group remained silent on their party's activities. This prompted General Santos City Administrator and Pacquiao ally Atty. Franklin Gacal to state that it is very unlikely Rivera himself will be vying for the top post against Lady Pacquiao.

"Di naman sya bobo. Alam niya na masyadong mabango si LGP. Even the fishing sector will support LGP, not him... Kung tinalo siya ni Cong. Ton ng 30K (votes), LGP will beat him by 40K," Gacal in a separate news article said.

Rivera's line-up included, former city councilors, Atty. Monching Milleza, Arturo Cloma, former Gensan top cop Brigadier General Willie Dangane, Bing Dinopol.

Meanwhile, come backing councilor, Edgar Acharon, Froebel Balleque, Jonathan Blando, and Jane Rivera also headline the Rivera Group. Former congresswoman Shirlyn Nograles is also expected to face Gensan lone district congressman Loreto Acharon and city vice mayor Rosalita Nunez will also be pitied against Orlando Acharon for the vice mayoralty post.

According to the former mayor, they will be filing their certificates of candidacy on 7 October, a day prior to the deadline slated on 8 October.