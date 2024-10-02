Laguindingan contract finalized, takeover set

While the concession agreement is set to be signed this month, Aboitiz InfraCapital Inc. (AIC), the infrastructure and development arm of the Aboitiz Group, will have to wait up to six months before officially taking over the modernization of Laguindingan Airport.

In an interview on Wednesday, Transportation Secretary Jaime J. Bautista said the planned rehabilitation of the Laguindingan Airport is likely to follow the blueprint done for the Ninoy Aquino International Airport upgrade.

“Laguindingan contract will be signed this month to the original proponent. We are planning to sign the concession agreement for the Laguindingan airport within the month,” Bautista said.

“It may take us four to six months before we can officially turn it over because it still has to meet certain conditions. Just like what happened here in NAIA, it took almost six months for San Miguel to take over. The same is true of Laguindingan,” he added.