La Salle halts FEU, forces sudden-death duel

Defending champion De La Salle University refused to back down, defeating Far Eastern University (FEU) in four sets, 25-21, 25-19, 21-25, 25-20, to force a winner-take-all Game 3 in the 2024 V-League Men’s Collegiate Challenge on Wednesday at the Philsports Arena.

Chris Hernandez led the scoring charge while Noel Kampton made a much-anticipated return from national duties to provide the spark off the bench and help the Green Spikers keep their title hopes alive.

Hernandez delivered a game-high 23 points, tallying 17 attacks, four blocks, and two aces, along with 19 excellent receptions and five excellent digs for La Salle, which overcame a third-set loss with a furious fourth-set performance to seal the victory.

Kampton added nine crucial points in his return to action after joining Alas Pilipinas in its training camp in Italy in preparation for the FIVB Volleyball Men’s World Championship that the country will host next year.

“He’s an added reinforcement for the team but, at the same time, he still needs to adjust because he just arrived yesterday,” La Salle coach Jose Roque said referring to Kampton.

“We’re hoping that he regains his rhythm in the next two days.”

After losing the third set, the Green Spikers faced a stiff challenge in the fourth. FEU cut a 21-16 La Salle lead down to just three, 21-18, following a Kampton service error and an Amet Bituin off-the-block kill.

Both teams traded blows, but a crucial service fault by Bituin and an Eco Adajar block on Jerold Talisayan sealed the 25-20 victory for La Salle.

“Happy. Somehow, all of our training and sacrifices paid off by clinching this victory. They played their best,” Roque said.

Glen Ventura contributed 12 points, all from attacks, while Joshua Magalaman chipped in nine points.

Yoyong Mendoza and Eric Layug also made key contributions with seven points each in the must-win Game 2 battle.

Adajar directed the offense with 19 excellent sets, while team captain Menard Guerrero anchored the defense with 13 excellent digs.

The Green Spikers will now aim for their second consecutive V-League title while the Tamaraws will seek their first when they meet again for the winner-take-all duel on Friday at the same venue.