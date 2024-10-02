Kaya aims to stop bleeding

Struggling Kaya FC-Iloilo will be gunning for a victory when it faces Sydney FC in their Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League Two match tonight at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium.

Kick-off is at 6 p.m. with Kaya looking for a triumphant performance in its home turf in this prestigious continental tournament.

So far, the defending Philippines Football League (PFL) champions have yet to notch wins in international tournaments.

The Lions suffered a 0-3 loss to Sanfrecce Hiroshima at the Edion Peace Wing Hiroshima in Japan last 19 September before absorbing a 0-7 beating against Buriram United FC in the Shopee Cup a week later at the Chang Arena in Buriram, Thailand.

Now, Kaya will have the comfort of a home advantage when it welcomes the Australian club that is oozing with confidence after booking a 5-0 win over Easter SC of Hong Kong last 19 September at the Netstrata Jubilee Stadium in Carlton, Australia.

Anas Ouahim will be a marked man after scoring a brace for Sydney against Eastern.

Kaya head coach Yu Hoshide said with his boys getting at least a week to rest and train, he expects them to be at their top level when going up against the Australians.

“Yes, actually, it’s better to recover in one week, but it is what it is. So, we have to play,” Hoshide said.

“I told the players that we have to learn from the past games and use that experience to the next game.”

Leading the charge for Kaya are Japanese forwards Daizo Horikoshi and Shuto Komaki, team captain and forward Jovin Bedic, right back Audie Menzie and national team goalkeeper Patrick Deyto.