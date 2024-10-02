Jhong Hilario describes daughter Sarina as his ‘Queen Elsa’

Kapamilya star Jhong Hilario expressed his admiration for his daughter, Sarina, by describing her as “Queen Elsa” at the recent grand launch of the Disney Store at SM Mall of Asia.

The It’s Showtime host shared that Sarina is very similar to the fictional character Elsa of Arendelle from Walt Disney Animation Studios’ animated fantasy film Frozen.

“For me, she’s Queen Elsa. She has power and magic because she’s so charming. Many people love her,” Hilario said in vernacular to the DAILY TRIBUNE.

Sarina’s admiration for Queen Elsa was evident during the grand opening of the first Disney Store in Southeast Asia.

She dazzled this writer with her cute icy skills while performing a few moves from “Let It Go.”

Sarina’s passion for Disney was also demonstrated on Instagram last year when her father posted a cute clip of her dancing and singing along to “Reflection” from the beloved Disney film Mulan.

The endearing video features Sarina showing off her lively routines while Jhong sings in the background. It’s obvious that Sarina is loving every second of her performance.

In April, Jhong posted a vlog of Sarina’s amazing birthday celebration at Hong Kong Disneyland on YouTube. Sarina received a special treat: an all-expenses-paid trip after her rendition of “Fly Me to the Moon” went viral and garnered an amazing 2.5 million views.

Born on 27 March 2021, Sarina Oceania Azores Hilario is the daughter of politician, actor and television host Jhong and his long-time partner, Maia Leviste Azores.