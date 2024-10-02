Jack Daniel’s brings back JDOS 2024

Jack Daniel’s has been supporting the growth of indie music in the Philippines since 2004. To commemorate its two-decade-long connection to music, the No. 1 U.S. whiskey brand launched "Jack Daniel’s On Stage 2024" (JDOS 2024) in the Philippines on 24 September at Hard Rock Cafe Manila.

According to Gabriel Fajardo, brand manager of Jack Daniel's Emerging Asia, Jack Daniel’s decided to return with JDOS 2024 to encourage people to be back in recognizing musicians and their pieces.

“It's time to come back to the Philippine market. We want to create a program that will bring more people back to the bars, back to listening and appreciating music,” Fajardo said.



The musical project gives independent musicians a platform to be recognized by the public.

By providing live performances and media exposure, the project paves the way for artists to shine on a larger stage and reach a wider audience.





According to Fajardo, Jack Daniel’s chose to highlight the independent music scene over other music-oriented communities because, as he explained, “It’s aligned with Jack Daniel’s values of independence and authenticity.”



Rooted in its values of community-building and inclusivity through live music, Jack Daniel’s and its partners aim to support artists in honing their craft to succeed not only in the Philippines but also globally.



“Music has always been part of Jack Daniel’s DNA,” Fajardo said.