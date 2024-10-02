Intermarriages up, says CFO

The number of Filipinos marrying foreign nationals has been steadily increasing, especially after the pandemic, according to Commission on Filipinos Overseas (CFO) Secretary Romulo Arugay.

In an interview on DAILY TRIBUNE’s digital show Usapang OFW on 1 October, Arugay attributed the rise of intermarriages to the growing use of social media and dating applications.

He noted, however, that intermarriages declined at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic due to mobility restrictions.

Arugay said the numbers began to rebound in 2022, with 6,584 marriages with foreign nationals recorded — a significant 40.1-percent increase over the 4,891 marriages registered in 2021.

Yet, despite intermarriages being a bridge between nations, several risks accompany it, he noted, prompting the CFO to give seminars to Filipinos marrying foreigners.

While “mail-order brides” have been banned, the CFO is vigilant against such scams, Arugay said.

In these cases, women list themselves in catalogs where foreign men can pick them out for marriage. Many times, this could lead to exploitation.

Arugay said the practice could also lead to the commission of crimes.

“In some instances, the marriages are a cover for criminal activities, such as human trafficking,” he said. “Many Filipinas fall victim to crimes under the guise of marriage.”

Love scams are also a pressing concern. Cybercriminals often target vulnerable individuals by pretending to form a romantic relationship online, leading to financial exploitation and emotional abuse.

To combat these issues, the CFO has implemented community education programs in areas with high migration rates.

“We provide education on both the pros and cons of intermarriage and the potential risks, such as exploitation and crime. We work closely with other agencies to protect Filipinos,” Arugay emphasized.

Filipino nationals marrying foreigners are required to undergo the CFO’s guidance and counseling program, he said.

The program informs them of potential challenges they may face abroad and ensures that their foreign partners are thoroughly vetted. The majority of intermarriages are with US citizens, followed by Australians and Canadians.

CFO data showed that of the 6,854 Filipinos that recently married foreigners, 663 were male and 6,191 were female, with most coming from the National Capital Region, followed by Region 4A, Central Luzon and Central Visayas.