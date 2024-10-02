India’s doctors resume protest

KOLKATA (AFP) -- Tens of thousands of people packed the streets of one of India’s biggest cities after doctors resumed a strike and called fresh rallies over the rape and murder of a colleague.

The discovery of the 31-year-old’s bloodied body at a state-run hospital in Kolkata two months ago rekindled nationwide anger at the chronic issue of violence against women.

Doctors in the eastern city went on strike for weeks in response and walked off the job again on Tuesday, saying pledges by the West Bengal state government to improve safety and security at hospitals had been unmet.

They were joined on Tuesday evening by thousands of people from all walks of life for a huge protest march, with many carrying the Indian tricolor flag and some staying out until dawn on Wednesday.

“We want to send out the message that our protests will not end until we get justice,” rally organizer Rimjhim Sinha, 29, told Agence France-Presse at the march.

Kolkata is days away from the start of a festival held in honor of the Hindu warrior goddess Durga, the city’s biggest annual religious celebration.