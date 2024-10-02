Imee explains reasons from leaving PBBM's senatorial slate

Senator Imee Marcos on Wednesday, 2 Oct., explained her reason from begging off from President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.s' senatorial slate.

Marcos filed her certificate of candidacy (COC) at the Manila Hotel under the Nacionalista Party with her mother and former first lady Imelda Marcos.

She, however, clarified that she is not exclusively an ally of any party.

On Monday, 30 Sept., Marcos said she was withdrawing from the administration's Senate slate to keep her brother from getting into a difficult situation.

"Baka magkaroon ng iba't ibang kulay. Alam naman natin na ang halalan madugo, mainit, mabagsik ang usapin. Mas mainam na wala akong kalaban (I don't want to associate myself with different colors. We know that the elections can be bloody, hot, and the issues could be fierce. It is better that I have no enemies)," Marcos explained.

"Ang nais ko kasi hindi tumahak ng dalawang ilog kung hindi maging iisang ilog. Para makausap natin ng lahat ng sektor (What I want is not to cross two rivers, but to become one river. So that we can talk to all sectors)," she added.

Asked if she is open for the endorsement of Vice President Sara Duterte, whom she earlier revealed she was friend with, Marcos refused to comment.

"Hindi ko alam, hindi ko pa napag-uusapan yun. Ang akin lang, pinili kong maging malaya para hindi na ako kakampi kung kanino man. Mas maigi na na piliin na lang natin ang sambayanang Pilipino (I don't know, I haven't talked about it yet. Personally, I chose to be independent so I won't have to choose between sides. It's better to just choose the Filipino people)," she added.

Marcos said she would rather get the endorsement of indigenous peoples, senior citizens, and farmers.

'Mom Imelda excited'

Accompanied by her mother Imelda, Marcos said the first lady was excited.

"Hindi nakatulog yan. Alas singko, natulog, [tapos] alas siyete nasa simbahan na, nakikidasal (She couldn't sleep. She went to sleep at 5:00 a.m. Then by 7:00 a.m., she's already at church, praying)," she added.

Marcos said she hopes that she could get her mother's luck and wisdom this upcoming polls.

The senator was also accompanied by her sons Borgy and Michael Manotoc.