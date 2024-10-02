HELLO, TOKYO!: Grateful Yulo set for Japan return

Carlos Yulo is set to return to Japan, the place where he started to realize his lifelong dream of becoming an Olympic champion.

Gymnastics Association of the Philippines president Cynthia Carrion told DAILY TRIBUNE that Yulo’s trip to Tokyo had already been finalized in which he will visit his former university as well as the site where he started to chase his Olympic dream eight years ago.

Carrion said Yulo will be in Japan from 14 to 18 October with a full-packed itinerary that includes a meeting with his former coaches and teammates as well as a visit to his former school, Teikyo University, where he earned a degree in Literature in 2022.

Prior to that, he will fly to Australia on 8 October to be with the family of his girlfriend, Melbourne-based content creator Chloe Anjeleigh San Jose.

“His trip to Japan is already set,” Carrion said a day after the thanksgiving dinner for Yulo hosted by Japanese Ambassador to the Philippines Endo Kazuya and wife, Akiko, at their residence in North Forbes Park in Makati City on Tuesday night.

“He will fly to Australia on 8 October before going to Japan from 14 to 18 October. There, he will meet his former coaches and teammates to thank them for their contributions to his Olympic journey. He will also visit his former university to formally file for a withdrawal.”

Aside from Carrion and Yulo, also in attendance in the very intimate dinner were Philippine Sports Commission chairman Richard Bachmann, Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham Tolentino, Cong. Mikee Romero and Japanese Embassy officials.

International Gymnastics Federation president Morinari Watanabe was also around to rally behind Carrion and Yulo before going full blast in seeking the presidency of the International Olympic Committee.

“It was fitting for the Japanese Embassy to celebrate Caloy’s double victory in Paris,” said Tolentino, who was accompanied by his daughter in Cong. Aniela Tolentino.

“It was in Japan where Caloy honed to become a two-time world and double Olympic champion.”

Carrion, however, said Yulo will no longer train in Japan in preparation for major tournaments ahead that will culminate in the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028.

“No, no more Japan training for him,” she said, adding that Watanabe assured her that he will help him train all over the world.

“Instead of staying in Japan and having only one style of game, I want him to train all over the world and adopt the best practices of these gymnastics powerhouse countries. The FIG president, Mr. Watanabe, already assured me of his all-out support for Caloy’s bid in the LA Olympics.”

Yulo said he couldn’t wait to fly to Japan to personally extend his gratitude to those who helped him, especially his former coach Munehiro Kugimiya, who witnessed all his struggles when he was still a struggling 16-year-old gymnast who didn’t know what to expect.

“Even if you didn’t reach your dream, there’s still something important that you’ve achieved and that is you got to know yourself better during the journey,” Yulo said during the news briefing, sharing the words of wisdom he learned from Kugimiya, who acted like an older brother when he was studying and training in Tokyo under the scholarship program of the Japan Olympic Committee.

“They took care of me. So, I want to see the president of the university to say thank you and, of course, to show them my medals.”

But before the night ended, Yulo bared that his Japan trip will not be complete without doing something he truly loves.

“I want ramen,” he said before breaking into a smile.

“I miss ramen. I will surely eat ramen when I get there.”