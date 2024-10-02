Gov’t explores options to evacuate OFWs from Lebanon

The government is exploring all possible options to make sure that affected overseas Filipino workers would be safely evacuated from the ongoing conflict in Lebanon, an official of the Department of Migrant Workers said on Wednesday.

At a press briefing in Malacañang, DMW Undersecretary Bernard Olalia stated that the government is considering using the country’s air, land, and sea assets to relocate OFWs to safer locations amid the ongoing Israel-Lebanon conflict.

Olalia reported a delay in the repatriation of the OFWs from the conflict-afflicted areas.

“The original flight that will accommodate 15 overseas Filipino workers sana na makabalik was on September 25 but that did not push through because the flight was cancelled. So we took the liberty of chartering a flight. So mayroon na po tayong kausap,” he said.

Olalia said the government is also preparing for the use of land and sea routes as alternative travel options amid the possibility that entry and exit points in Beirut airports will be closed.

“Iyong land route natin naka-ready na going to Damascus, pinag-uusapan na po namin ‘yan (We are preparing the land route going to Damascus, we are already discussing that),” he added.

He also noted that the government is already in talks with maritime companies in preparation for the evacuation of the OFWs.

“We are not at the liberty to disclose kung sino-sino ‘yun but nandoon na po ‘yung ating options,” he said.

Further, Olalia stressed all Migrant Workers Offices (MWOs) in the Middle East “are ready to help facilitate the evacuation and repatriation of OFWs” amid the continuing tension between Israel and Hezbollah forces in Lebanon.

“DMW is working around the clock to provide the safest possible route to evacuate the OFWs, not just in Lebanon but also in Israel,” he noted.

There are 101 Filipino workers currently staying in four safe shelters and are ready to be repatriated to the country.

Olalia said these repatriated OFWs are expected to receive P150,000 worth of financial assistance from DMW and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration.