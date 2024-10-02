Go powers Sentinels to UNTV Cup crown

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go came up with an impressive performance to help the Senate Sentinels beat the Armed Forces of the Philippines Cavaliers, 74-62, in the final showdown of the 2024 UNTV Cup Executive Face-Off recently at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

An avid sports fan and chairman of the Senate Committee on Sports, Go was consistent throughout the season, prompting him to emerge as part of the Mythical Team and lead the Sentinels to a successful title defense of this charity tournament.

The tourney managed to raise P1 million that it will extend to its chosen beneficiaries: Tahanang Walang Hagdan, Cancervants PH and Kythe Foundation Inc.

Go emphasized the significance of sports in promoting a healthy lifestyle and keeping people away from harmful vices.

“This success is for our Filipino athletes who continue to provide inspiration to our country. I believe that sports is an effective way to promote a healthy citizenry,” the lawmaker said.

Go also emphasized that the victory was a collective achievement, praising his Senate teammates, including Senator Joel Villanueva and then-Senator and now Education Secretary Sonny Angara, for their dedication and teamwork throughout the season.

“This win belongs to the entire team and the Senate as a whole. Everyone played their part and showed what true teamwork means,” he stressed.

Go also expressed his heartfelt gratitude to UNTV Executive Face-Off executives and officials.

“I am truly grateful to the organizers of the UNTV Executive Face-Off, especially to BMPI-UNTV CEO Daniel Razon, VP for TV Jay Eusebio and BMPI VP for Internal Affairs Noli Saballa as well as the hosts in Ms. Rheena Villamor-Camara and Mr. Rex Trinidad,” he said.

“Thanks for your dedication and support in promoting sports and national unity through a basketball league for public servants.”