Go calls indigenous communities’ protection

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go, member of the Senate Committee on Cultural Communities, joined the nation in celebrating October as National Indigenous Peoples’ Month, underscoring the importance of raising awareness and supporting the rights and welfare of the country’s Indigenous Cultural Communities (ICCs) or Indigenous Peoples (IPs).

The observance, which is celebrated annually in October, aims to foster national consciousness about the heritage and contributions of indigenous groups in the Philippines.

“This month, we celebrate National Indigenous Peoples’ Month. This is an opportunity for all Filipinos to become aware of our Indigenous Cultural Communities. It is also a chance to amplify their voices and ensure the protection and rights that they deserve,” Go said.

The senator emphasized the need to safeguard the culture, arts, and traditions of the IPs, recognizing their invaluable contribution to the nation’s rich culture.

He also highlighted the need to protect their culture and traditions, which he believes are integral parts of the country’s identity.

Go has repeatedly expressed his resolve to promote the socio-economic well-being of these communities, ensuring that they are not left behind in the country’s progress.

The senator concluded by encouraging Filipinos to participate in the celebration of Indigenous Peoples’ Month by taking time to learn about and appreciate the diverse cultures and traditions of indigenous communities.

“It is crucial that we raise awareness and promote respect for the rights of our Indigenous Peoples. We owe it to them to ensure that their culture and traditions are preserved and protected,” he ended.

Go, who is also chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, likewise lauded the announcement of PhilHealth to abolish its controversial Single Period of Confinement policy. The senator described the move as a “significant victory” for Filipinos, particularly those most affected by the policy’s limitations.

The policy, first implemented in 2013, prevented patients from receiving multiple claims for hospital admissions related to the same illness within 90 days. This, according to Go, disproportionately affected the poor and vulnerable sectors of society. He highlighted the absurdity of the rule, which he discovered and tackled during numerous Senate hearings, and questioned why no action had been taken earlier to address it.

Meanwhile, Go has expressed profound gratitude to the Filipino people for their continued trust and support after being ranked among the top senatorial candidates in the latest Pulse Asia survey for the 2025 elections.

According to the results released by Pulse Asia conducted from 6 to 13 September, Go is in the 4th to 9th spot, with 40.3 percent of voters indicating him as one of their preferred senatorial choices.

In response to these latest numbers, Go shared his appreciation for the trust placed in him, reiterating his commitment to continue serving the nation.