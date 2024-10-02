Gan shoots down Singapore title

Junior golf stalwart Nicole Gaisano Gan clinched Girls’ Class C to banner Team Philippines in the Singapore Junior Masters 2024 on Wednesday.

The 13-year-old Gan, the Immaculate Conception Academy top player who has been playing extensively abroad, came from behind to rule her division at the Laguna National Golf Resort Club.

Gan, whose caddie was no less than LPGA two-time champ Jennifer Rosales, stalked the leader Cao Meixcuan following Tuesday’s rain-delayed round, before striking in the final round.

She was joined in the tournament by fellow jungolf standouts Tashanah Balangauan, Chloe Ang, Ace Pascual, Bree Macasaet, Zoji Edoc, Geoffrey Tan, Seth Koa, Gab Lapuz, Gabriel See, Mico Ungco, Luis Espinosa, David Charles Serdenia, Jacob Cajita, Kaleb Go, Zuri Bagaluyos, David Gothong and Marco Angheng, among others.

Cajita wound up runner-up in Boys Class A; Bagaluyos was third in Girls Class D; Espinosa fifth in Boys Class D; Bree Macasaet second in Girls Class C; Kendra Garingalao fifth in Girls Class C; and Tan fifth in Boys Class A.

Team Philippines was runner-up in Senior division made up of Serdenia and Tan; while Macasaet and Stephanie Gan teamed up for runner-up honors in Super Junior category.

The Junior Golf Foundation of the Philippines, led by its president Oliver Gan, fielded the 28 players in the biggest juniors event in Singapore.