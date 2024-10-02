WORLD

EU aviation agency advises airlines to avoid Iran airspace

Citing the potential for Israeli retaliation, EASA warned carriers to avoid flights over Iran until 31 October, with the situation being closely monitored.
Paris, France | AFP | Wednesday 2 October 2024

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency on Wednesday advised all European airlines to avoid Iranian airspace, following an Iranian attack against Israel.

"In view of the Iranian attack against Israel on October 1, 2024, and Israel's announcement of its intention to retaliate," the advisory warned carriers "not to perform flights in the airspace of Iran at all flight levels," EASA said. 

"The recommendation is valid until October 31, 2024 and can be reviewed earlier, and adapted or withdrawn, subject to the revised assessment."

The agency said it would continue to monitor the situation "closely, to assess whether there is an increase or decrease of risks."

Aviation first: EU-ASEAN pact

EASA and the European Commission issued a similar warning for Israel and Lebanon on Saturday.

On Tuesday, Iran launched its second direct attack on Israel in history, firing what it said were 200 missiles in retaliation for the killings of Tehran-backed militants. 

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to make Iran "pay" for its "big mistake" while Tehran warned Wednesday that it would launch an even bigger attack if it was targeted.

