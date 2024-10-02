Early holiday cheer with discounted Christmas hampers

The Manila Hotel ushers in the holiday season early with its Christmas Hamper early bird offer. Ongoing until 31 October, guests can enjoy a 20-percent discount on thoughtfully assembled gift baskets filled with treats and goodies.

This year’s hampers are inspired by Filipino salakot, a traditional headgear, adding a cultural touch to the holiday celebrations. This limited-time offer gives patrons a head start on their holiday shopping, ensuring they can share the joy of the season with beautifully presented gifts.

The Standard Hamper is priced at P2,304 that includes Bahay Kubo Gingerbread, Christmas Cookies, Fruitcake, Harana Pralines, Cashew Raisin Cluster, The Manila Hotel Facade Chocolate Bar and a Santa with Bag Chocolate.

The Deluxe Hamper, available for P5,504 offers an elevated collection, featuring Bahay Kubo Gingerbread, Pili Nut Pralines, Fruitcake, Food for the Gods, Mango Nut Cluster, Santa with Bag Chocolate, Christmas Cookies, Bugnay Wine (375 ml) and a Willy the Bear Stuffed Toy. It also includes a Regular Prestige Card for added perks.

Finally, the Premium Hamper, priced at P7,280, is the ultimate indulgence, offering Harana Pralines, The Manila Hotel Facade Chocolate Bar, The Manila Hotel Blend Coffee Drip, Bugnay Wine (375 ml), Tablea (250 g), a Tsokolatera Pot with Wooden Whisk, The Manila Hotel Tumbler, Ilang-Ilang Notebook, Willy the Bear Keychain, Willy the Bear Stuffed Toy and a Regular Prestige Card.

Pick-up of orders starts on 1 November. For orders and inquiries, call Delicatessen at 8527-0011, 5301-5500 local 1125 or email restaurantrsvn@themanilahotel.com.