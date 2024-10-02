Dynasties, celebs headline Malapitan’s midterm team

Team Aksyon at Malasakit, the political team of Caloocan City Mayor Along Malapitan, features various political families, celebrities, and relatives in its local lineup.

Mayor Along will be joined by his father, Congressman Oca Malapitan, who is running for his second term as the representative of the first district.

In 2022, Along swapped positions with his father, who ran as the representative for the first district.

Along’s brother, Enteng, will also participate in the midterm polls as he vies for a councilor seat in the city’s first district.

The Asistio family will also be present in the upcoming midterm elections.

As Luis “LA” Asistio III concludes his three consecutive terms as councilor of Caloocan’s second district, his wife, Cons Asistio, will seek to secure one of the councilor seats in the same district.

Meanwhile, Dean Asistio will seek re-election for his second term as representative of the third district.

The third district, which houses Barangays 178 to 188 in North Caloocan, was created after the signing of Republic Act 11545 by then-president Rodrigo Duterte.

King Echiverri, the son of former city mayor Enrico “Recom” Echiverri, will also run under Malapitan’s party as a councilor for the third district.

Recom was present last Saturday at the proclamation rally of the Malapitans.

During the 2016 elections, Recom faced off against former mayors Oscar and Macario “Boy” Asistio but the election was ultimately won by Oscar Malapitan.

Marjorie Barretto also seeks a political comeback as she attempts to secure a councilor seat in the city’s first district. Barretto was the city councilor of the second district from 2007 to 2013.

In an interview last Saturday during the proclamation rally of Malapitan, Malapitan expressed delight as some of the family’s political rivals jumped to his party.

“My former political rivals joined our group, those who were not with us before are now with us,” Malapitan said.

Former senator Antonio Trillanes IV announced his bid for Caloocan City mayor in a post on X earlier this September.