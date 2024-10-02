Driver stabbed to death in Baguio

Law enforcement is now on the hunt for five unidentified suspects involved in the fatal stabbing of a driver on the morning of 2 October, 2024, in a barangay in Baguio City.

The victim, identified as Jansel Cornel Pelayo, 21, a driver and resident of Tadiangan, Tuba, Benguet, was reportedly attacked by five males.

According to the police report, Pelayo was driving along KM. 5 Asin Road in Baguio City when a taxi cab carrying the suspects blocked his path. The attackers then forced Pelayo out of his vehicle and stabbed him multiple times.

The suspects fled the scene in the same taxi used to block Pelayo’s vehicle.

Pelayo was rushed to the hospital but later died from his injuries.

Authorities are currently tracking down the taxi with plate number YAB 3087 to help identify the suspects.