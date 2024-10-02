DOLE approves wage increases for Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, and Soccsksargen

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) announced on Wednesday that it has approved minimum wage hikes in Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, and Soccsksargen.

This follows President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.'s directive for a timely review of minimum wages

In Cagayan Valley, the Regional Tripartite Wage and Productivity Boards (RTWPB) II granted a P30 daily minimum wage increase across all sectors upon the effectivity of the wage order.

This brings the daily minimum wage from P450 to P480 for the non-agriculture sector, and from P430 to P460 for the agriculture sector.

Meanwhile, RTWPB-II approved a P500 monthly increase for househelpers (kasambahay) in all cities and municipalities in the region, bringing the sector's monthly minimum wage to P6,000.

In Central Luzon, RTWPB-III simplified its wage structure to the main sector/industry classifications of non-agriculture, agriculture, and retail and service.

The increase in the amount of P50 to P66 brings the daily minimum wage rates in the region to a range of P500 to P550 in the non-agriculture sector; P485 to P520 in the agriculture sector; and P435-540 in retail and service establishments upon full implementation of all tranches.

In Soccsksargen the increase granted by RTWPB-XII in the amount of P27 to P48 brings the daily minimum wages in the region to P430 in the non-agriculture sector including retail and service establishments, and P410 in the agriculture sector upon implementation of all tranches.

The wage orders will take effect on 17 October.

DOLE said the wage orders are expected to directly benefit a total of 905,000 minimum wage earners in the three regions. Additionally, about 1.7 million full-time wage and salary workers earning above the minimum wage may also indirectly benefit from upward adjustments at the enterprise level resulting from the correction of wage distortion.