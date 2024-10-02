NATION

'Diwata' eyes House seat

Internet personality and food stall owner Deo Jarito Balbuena, famously known as 'Diwata'


The Vendors Party-list has filed its certificate of candidacy (COC), led by internet personality and food entrepreneur Deo Jarito Balbuena, famously known as “Diwata.”

Balbuena, the party-list group's fourth nominee, said they will forward vendors' causes.

"Alam ko marami na pong party-lists pero wala pa po kasing nagre-represent para magkaroon ng boses yung mga maninindang Pilipino kaya nandito kami ngayon (I know there are already many party-lists, but there's no one representing vendors so we're here to represent their voice)," Balbuena said.

He said the party-list will build a cooperative where vendors can easily seek aid.

"Yung mga walang pwesto, pwede nating tulungan at magkaroon po ng pwesto (Those who don't have a place where they could sell, we can help them find one)," he added.

If he gets a spot in the House of Representatives, Balbuena assured that he will not neglect his pares food stall, Diwata Pares Overload.

"Sa business ko, may mga tao naman akong nagha-handandle na mapagkakatiwalaan ko kaya yung oras ko kaya naman pong i-divide (My business is also handled by the people I trust so I am confident that I can divide my time)," he added.

"Magfo-focus tayo sa party-list pero hindi naman pwedeng pabayaan ko yung tindahan ko (I will focus on the party-list but I can't also neglect my food stall)."

Diwata Pares Overload is known for its pares with unlimited soup, rice, and drinking water, topped with a bottle of soft drink, all for the price of P100.

