Diwata cooks up change, files CoC

The Vendors Partylist, led by internet personality and food entrepreneur Deo Jarito Balbuena — better known as “Diwata” — is cooking up a plan to be the voice of street vendors in Congress as it filed a Certificate of Candidacy (CoC) for the 2025 election.

Known for his mean “pares” or beef stew, Balbuena is the partylist group’s fourth nominee.

“I know there are already many partylists, but there’s no one representing vendors, so we’re here to make their voices heard,” Balbuena said in Filipino.

He said the partylist aims to establish a cooperative to help vendors easily access the support they need. “Those who don’t have a place where they could sell, we can help them find one,” he said.

If he gets to sit in the House of Representatives, Balbuena assured that he will not neglect his food stall, the Diwata Pares Overload.

“My business is also handled by people I trust so I am confident that I can divide my time,” he said. “I will focus on the partylist but I can’t also neglect my food stall.”

Diwata Pares Overload is known for its meals that come with unlimited soup, rice and water, topped with a soft drink all for P100.

Meanwhile, a senatorial aspirant claiming to be “the chosen one” also filed her candidacy.

Bethsaida Lopez, who appeared to be in tears even before making her introductory speech, lamented how she had been declared a nuisance candidate by the Commission on Elections (Comelec) “multiple times.”

Lopez said she was disqualified by the Comelec after saying that she had no capacity to run “due to poverty.”

“It’s saddening. I’m willing to do good for the country but I have been disqualified just because I’m poor,” Lopez said.