Discover creative cooking for the holiday season

With the holiday season kicking off, numerous brands and products are hitting the market, offering endless possibilities for serving delicious dishes at festive gatherings.

Just recently, Lady’s Choice, a household name known for its creamy mayonnaise, hosted a cooking event, dubbed “Mayo-mazing Dishcovery,” which brought together a mix of home cooks, food enthusiasts and culinary experts eager to explore new ways of enhancing their dishes using this iconic product.

“We’re on a mission to explore the countless creative ways we can combine ingredients to craft exciting dishes, all thanks to the versatility of mayonnaise,” said Czarisse Manlangit, Lady’s Choice senior assistant brand manager. “Some combinations may be familiar -- ones you already know and love -- while others might seem completely unexpected, even unimaginable. But we’re ready for the challenge, because we have a secret weapon: the country’s number one mayo. We hope this discovery inspires food lovers or homemakers to shake things up in their daily cooking or elevate their signature recipes for special occasions.”

Lady’s Choice only uses farm-fresh eggs and other premium ingredients that make its mayo extra creamy and flavorful. “One simple ingredient could transform a variety of dishes into something truly special,” added Anelle Villanueva, Unilever Philippines’ country head for nutrition.

Leading the culinary demo was Chef Kai O, Unilever Nutrition Philippines’ country chef, who took the audience through a range of mouthwatering recipes that put Lady’s Choice at the forefront. From the classic B.E.L.T. (Bacon, Egg, Lettuce, Tomato) Sandwich and Deviled Eggs to indulgent Parmesan Chicken Tenders, and even savory Salmon Poke Bowls, chef Kai showed how this pantry staple can be the star in both savory and sweet creations -- including surprising treats like Chocolate Cupcakes.

“Each dish is a testament to mayonnaise’s versatility, showing that it can go far beyond its usual role,” said chef Kai.

Attendees were particularly intrigued by unexpected pairings like Creamy Mayo Ramen and Cream Chicken Sisig, which brought a whole new dimension to a classic dish.

“The goal is whether you’re a beginner in the kitchen or a seasoned cook, mayonnaise offers endless ways to make every meal more special. It’s all about finding that little extra touch that takes a dish from ordinary to extraordinary, one scoop at a time,” assured chef Kai.

Here, chef Kai shares simple, easy-to-make recipes that you can prepare at home and serve to your family throughout the festive season.

DEVILED EGGS

Ingredients

3 pcs hard-boiled eggs

1/4 cup Lady’s Choice Real Mayonnaise

1 tsp yellow mustard

Pinch of cayenne pepper

Salt to taste

Pinch of paprika

Procedure:

Peel off shell then slice each hard-boiled egg lengthwise. Carefully separate the yellow yolks from the egg whites and place the yolks in a mixing bowl. Mash the yolks together with a fork to remove clumps.

Add in the Lady’s Choice Real Mayonnaise and mustard. With a fork, whip the mixture together, removing as many small clumps as possible. Add in remaining ingredients, excluding the paprika.

Transfer egg yolk mixture into a piping bag with a star tip. Pipe the yolk mixture into the hollowed egg whites.

Garnish the finished product with a hint of paprika.