Discover a new online tool for easy meal planning

She added: “The idea behind this initiative is that while we strive to prepare nutritious meals, we often face challenges like budget constraints, high costs and time limitations. Our website offers over 1,000 recipes, combining dishes from all our brands -- Maggi, Milo, Nestlé All Purpose Cream, KitKat and more -- into one convenient platform. These are all kitchen-tested, primarily Filipino dishes, with new recipes added every week.”

One of the site’s key features is the Recipe Builder, which allows users to whip up meals using ingredients they already have in their pantry. It’s a thoughtful way to cut down on food waste while ensuring nutritious, home-cooked dishes.

“It’s a tool to make meal planning easier and more flexible, especially for moms who want healthy meals without overspending,” said Sta. Ines.

Another essential feature is the Goodnes Meal Planner. It takes the stress out of weekly meal prep, offering budget-conscious and health-focused options that can be personalized to fit the family dietary needs.

“You can generate a meal plan with just a few clicks, and the grocery list is ready to go,” Sta. Ines added, noting that users can even shop directly from the platform’s partner e-retailers.

For recipe enthusiasts, the My Cookbook feature is a game-changer. It lets homemakers save and personalize their favorite recipes, adding a personal touch to the digital experience. “Whether it’s your grandmother’s adobo or a new dish you’ve tried, you can store everything in one place and even share it with family and friends,” said Sta. Ines. This virtual recipe collection makes meal planning more engaging, offering a sense of connection and creativity in the kitchen.

One of the unique tools on the platform is the My Menu Item Quality (MMIQ) feature, which evaluates the nutritional value of meals. A green indicator shows the dish is wholesome, and if it falls short, the “balance the meal” option suggests ways to round out the nutritional profile. “It’s like having a nutritionist guiding you through every meal,” Sta. Ines said.

On top of all these, the My Rewards section adds an exciting layer to the experience. Homemakers can unlock rewards such as discounts, vouchers and exclusive offers on Nestlé products. It’s not just about saving money -- it’s about celebrating the everyday efforts of preparing nutritious meals.

“The rewards and promos are designed to bring value, making homemaking a bit more rewarding,” Sta. Ines explained.

With its easy-to-navigate tools and thoughtful features, Nestlé Goodnes is shaping up to be an essential resource in the Filipino kitchen, providing much-needed support for today’s busy homemakers. Discover how this platform can revolutionize your meal planning and grocery shopping by visiting the site today: http://www.nestlegoodnes.com.