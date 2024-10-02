DHSUD launches National Shelter Month

The Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) and its attached agencies kicked off the National Shelter Month 2024 (NSM 2024) on Tuesday, initiating engagements with regional stakeholders.

DHSUD Secretary Jose Rizalino Acuzar emphasized the critical role of ongoing collaboration between public and private sectors, aiming to boost the vibrancy of the housing and real estate industry through sustained partnerships.

Acuzar stressed that this year’s theme, “Matibay na tahanan, matatag na komunidad para sa Bagong Pilipinas,” is aligned with the department’s relentless push for President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s flagship Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino (4PH) Program.

“Under 4PH Program, we are not merely building houses, we are transforming communities into resilient and sustainable living spaces, and we are improving the way of life of our people,” Acuzar stated.

“Sa ilalim ng 4PH, isusulong natin ang mga ‘Pamayanang Bago para sa Bagong Mamamayan’ na may malasakit sa kapwa at sa bayan,” he added.

The housing czar, who commended DHSUD and KSA personnel for their support to 4PH, expressed optimism that through united front, government housing agencies could “turn challenges into opportunities.”

“Let every step lead towards a more vibrant and inclusive housing industry in the country –tungo sa mas maunlad at mas matatag na Bagong Pilipinas,” he added.

Several DHSUD Regional Offices, in partnership with agencies like the National Housing Authority, Pag-IBIG Fund, and local government units, lauched their month-long activities on Tuesday with a series of events.

DHSUD Regional Offices in Bicol (RO5), Davao (RO11), and the Cordillera Administrative Region launched NSM 2024 with a motorcade alongside other government agencies, followed by a ‘Kapihan’ townhall with stakeholders. Upcoming events include housing summits with private partners and free seminars for real estate practitioners.

On Monday, 7 October, the DHSUD Central Office will host a program in line with the global observance of World Habitat Day. The event will feature exhibits by private developers showcasing their projects.

The closing ceremony for the month-long NSM 2024 celebration is set for 30 October.