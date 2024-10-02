DFA regrets attack at UAE envoy’s residence

The Philippines, through the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), has called for compliance with the Vienna Conventions following the attack on the residence of the ambassador of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Sudan.

In a statement, the DFA expressed “deep regret” over the recent attack on the ambassador’s residence in Khartoum, Sudan’s capital.

“We deeply regret the recent bombing attack on the residence of the UAE ambassador in Khartoum,” the DFA said. “We call for full respect, for the safety and safeguarding of diplomatic premises in accordance with relevant Vienna Conventions.”

Senate Minority Leader Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel also expressed concern over the attack.

“We are deeply concerned about the situation in Sudan and the recent attack on the residence of the ambassador of the United Arab Emirates,” Pimentel said in a separate statement. “We strongly call for peace, the rule of law and urge everyone to respect diplomatic institutions and adhere to international laws safeguarding diplomatic missions.”

Earlier this week, the UAE reacted with outrage after its ambassador’s home in war-torn Sudan was attacked and badly damaged. The oil-rich Gulf state, which has repeatedly denied accusations of involvement in the conflict, blamed the Sudanese armed forces for the “heinous” attack.