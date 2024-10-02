Day 2 of COC filing 'quiet, orderly' — Comelec

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) described the second day of the certificate of candidacy (COC) filing as "quiet," noting that no untoward incidents have been reported at any of its filing sites.

"Sa pangalawang araw wala po tayong natanggap na untoward incident o kahit na anong report na nagkaroon ng problema sa kahit na anong filing venue o site ng Commission on Elections (On the second day, we did not receive any untoward incident or any report that there was a problem at any filing venue or site of the Comelec)," Comelec Chairperson George Garcia said in a press conference.

"Nagpapasalamat tayo naging napakatahimik ng filing ng certificate of candidacy sa buong Pilipinas (We are grateful that the filing of COC has been very quiet throughout the Philippines)," Garcia added.

The poll chief thanked the candidates and their supporters for an orderly COC filing nationwide.

"Kahit yung mga supporter, yung mga kandidato na sumasama sa kanila ay pinapakinggan yung ating pakiusap sa kanila na kung pwede maging maayos, peaceful, and orderly ang pagsama nila sa kandidato (Even the supporters, the candidates who are accompanying them, are listening to our plea to them that if possible, they can join the candidates but they have to be peaceful)," he added.

Garcia said the Philippine National Police reported zero crime rate in all COC filing sites across the country.

Meanwhile, Garcia said typhoon-hit Batanes opened their COC filing on Tuesday, 2 October, but nobody was there to file.

"Pero ngayong araw, mayroon dalawang nag-file (Today, two candidates filed their candidacies)," he added.

A total of 10 senatorial aspirants formalized their candidacies on Wednesday, according to Comelec.

This brings the total number of senatorial aspirants to 27.

Notable candidates who filed earlier were reelectionists Sen. Imee Marcos and Sen. Lito Lapid, as well as returning senators Panfilo Lacson and Tito Sotto.

Lesser known candidates included Victoriano Inte, Eric Abuyen Negapatan, Magno Manalo, Bethsaida Lopez, Manuel Andrada, and Jonry Gargarita.

Meanwhile, the poll body said 11 party-list groups also filed their COCs on Wednesday, bringing the total to 26.

Among those who made noise was internet personality and food entrepreneur Deo Jarito Balbuena or "Diwata", who was chosen as the fourth nominee of the Vendors Party-list group.

Completing the lists of party-list groups that filed their candidacies were LPG Marketers Association, Ang Komadrona, United Senior Citizens, Puwersa ng Pilipinong Pandagat, Pamana, Barkadahan, Magdalo, A Teacher, Apat Dapat Party-list, and Abono Party-list.