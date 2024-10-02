Cyberzone Challenger Series hits SM City Clark

Brace yourself for another epic battle arena in this year’s finale of the Cyberzone Challenger Series, the gaming event flagship of Cyberzone — your largest IT retail chain in the Philippines.

Legit Xps and Best Deals? We #GotITAtCyberzone!

This year’s final leg of the Cyberzone Challenger Series is packed with gaming throve, experiences and big deals. Mark your calendars on October 12-13 for a weekend of fun and more #NoLimitsAllThrills in Legit XPs and #TechAssured shopping at SM City Clark.

The gaming flagship of the Premier Tech and Lifestyle Hub continues to offer aspiring gamers a platform to showcase their skills while demonstrating Cyberzone’s unwavering support to the local gaming community.

Presented by realme, co-presented by PC Express, and powered by PLDT Home; Cyberzone brings the 2-day competition among esports enthusiasts to battle out for glory and win over Php25,000 daily prize pool!

Gear up for strategic plays and electrifying matches that will surely keep you on your toes.





MLBB Tournament

Ace your game with your ML squads for 5v5 matches on Oct 12 in Mobile Legends: Bang Bang tournament. Show off your gaming skills on stage.



Join the MLBB Tournament in 2 easy steps: Swipe the event coupon on SM Malls Online app then complete your team’s online form for registration.

Tekken 8 Tournament



Whether you’re a button masher or innately favoring your Tekken character’s combos, get ready for electrifying 1v1 matches to show off your skills and be crowned as the Tekken 8 Champion on October 13.

Join the Tekken 8 Tournament in 2 easy steps: Swipe the event coupon on SM Malls Online app then complete your team’s online form for registration.



Interact with our AI-Powered Cyberzone Crew

Aside from the gaming tournaments and special tech deals, you’d get the chance to interact with the AI-Powered Tech Influencers – the Cyberzone Crew. Engage with Cyberzone’s interactive kiosk and create unforgettable memories, while shopping (or exploring!) where you can seek their advice or simply enjoy a conversation.



Community Spotlight

The Cyberzone Challenger Series puts No Limits, All Thrills in bringing memorable experiences among gamers. Aside from the main tournaments, up-and-coming players and esports fans can join other gaming activities from our trusted brand partners on Oct 12 to 13: Honor of Kings by realme, Genshin Impact by Razer Gold, and Assetto Corsa by Gameline.

Take your pick. The Spotlight is yours. Game on!







Tech Showcase

As the event is hosted by Cyberzone, the leading tech haven in the country, expect to see some of the latest gaming products on display as well. This is a great opportunity for you to get a glimpse of the newest #TechAssured products that can level up your gameplay.

Stay updated on the newest gadgets and competitive tech deals by visiting Cyberzone at an SM Mall near you or through the SM Malls Online app. For the latest tech news and gaming event information, follow SM Cyberzone on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok, or by visiting its website at www.smcyberzone.com.

