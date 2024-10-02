Cup of Joe announces February 2025 concert

Filipino pop band Cup of Joe announced its concert at the Araneta Coliseum in February 2025.

During the band's "Joelympics All-Stars Sportsfest" at the People’s Park in Valenzuela on 29 September, lead vocalist Gian Bernardino shared the exciting news in a TikTok video that the band will hold a concert in celebration of their “6th Joenniversary.”

This announcement also includes their first-ever album, which will consist of 10 new songs and will be released soon.

According to Gian, the band's latest track, “Multo,” is also part of the album.

The band’s upcoming concert marks a year after its first, “Cup of Joe: Seatbelts On!”, which took place in February this year at the New Frontier Theater.

Ticket sale dates and prices will be announced soon.