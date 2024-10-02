Complete guide to Phl concerts, events this month

Over October (4 and 12 October)

Local band Over October celebrates its 10th anniversary with its first-ever solo shows at San Juan’s Music Museum. Get ready to jam out to hits like “Ikot,” “Kaakit-akit” and “Ating Dalawa.”

‘Balete’ (4 to 6 October)

Catch the final performances of Tanghalang Pilipino’s adaptation of F. Sionil Jose’s works at the CCP Black Box Theater in Pasay City. This gripping production promises to leave a lasting impression.

‘Alex Calleja: Happy 2gether!’ (4 to 5, 11 to 12 October)

Comedian Alex Calleja is turning 52 and celebrating with a series of shows at various venues, including Taguig’s Maybank Performing Arts Theater and Muntinlupa’s Insular Life Tanghalang Haribon. Get ready to laugh until it hurts.

‘One More Chance: The Musical — The Rerun’ (4 to 6, 10 to 13, 18 to 20, 25 to 27 October)

The Philippine Educational Theater Association brings back One More Chance, the musical based on the beloved 2007 film, featuring the heartwarming tunes of Ben&Ben. Don’t miss this chance to relive the magic.

‘Olivia Rodrigo: Guts’ (5 October)

“God, it’s brutal out here!” If you snagged one of the coveted silver star tickets, then congratulations or better yet “good 4 u!” Olivia Rodrigo is finally bringing her concert to the Philippines at the Philippine Arena — get ready for an unforgettable night.

‘In The CompanY of Apo Hiking Society’ (5 October)

Legendary OPM acts APO Hiking Society and The Company are joining forces for a back-to-back performance at San Juan’s Music Museum. Celebrate 50 years of APO and 40 years of The CompanY with this historic show.

‘Manila Symphony Orchestra: Beethoven’ (5 October)

The Manila Symphony Orchestra, under guest conductor Alexander Vikulov, will delight audiences at Pasay’s Aliw Theater with a stunning performance featuring Beethoven’s masterpieces.

‘Ne-Yo: Champagne and Roses’ (8 and 9 October)

One thing is for sure: we’ll never get “so sick” of love songs, especially if it’s Ne-Yo. So, get ready to groove as the R&B sensation returns to the Philippines for his “Champagne and Roses” tour at the Araneta Coliseum.

‘Request sa Radyo’ (10 to 13, 15 to 20 October)

Beloved actresses Lea Salonga and Dolly de Leon alternate in this poignant theatrical piece about a woman’s solitary evening routine at Makati’s Samsung Performing Arts Theater. A must-see for fans of powerful storytelling.

‘Gary Valenciano: Back@MC’ (11 October)

“Mr. Pure Energy” Gary Valenciano returns to where it all began, performing at Miriam College’s Marian Auditorium. Don’t miss this chance to witness a living legend in action.

‘Katrina Velarde: SiKat v.3’ (11 October)

Katrina Velarde brings the third installment of her “SiKat” solo concert back to Quezon City’s New Frontier Theater. Expect an evening filled with incredible music and captivating performances.

‘Queen of the Night: A Tribute to Whitney’ (11 and 12 October)

Singer Trina Johnson Finn will take the stage at Newport Performing Arts Theater to honor “The Voice,” Whitney Houston. This tribute concert promises to be a soulful celebration.

‘LANY: A Beautiful Blur’ (12 to 15 October)

Pop duo LANY is back in the Philippines, starting with a show at the Philippine Arena and followed by three nights at Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino.

Big Time Rush (17 October)

Get ready for a wave of nostalgia as Big Time Rush hits Philippine shores for their first-ever tour in Asia. Sing along to “Boyfriend” and “Worldwide” at New Frontier Theater.

Orange & Lemon 25th Anniversary Concert

The group presents its “NOW AND THEN” 25th Anniversary Concert, a live, three-hour showcase featuring the best tracks from all four of Orange & Lemon’s albums.

‘Kuh Ledesma Sings Her ABCs’ (18 October)

Kuh Ledesma takes the stage at San Juan’s Music Museum with special guests Nathan Randal, David Young and Isabella.