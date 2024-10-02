Aurora rebel followers withdraw support

BALER, Aurora — A total of 91 communist supporters of the New People’s Army (NPA) in the province of Aurora have withdrawn their support to the communist terrorist groups (CTGs) at the Aurora Trading Center Covered Court.

Acting Philippine Army 91st Infantry “Sinagtala” Battalion Commander Lt. Col. Aries Quinto, the withdrawal is a great step in maintaining peace and development in the province of Aurora.

Quinto and 1st Lieutenant Zamzamyn K. Dimasingsin, commanding officer of Charlie Company, facilitated the withdrawal of support to CTGs of the said joint exploited local populace in the towns of San Luis and Maria Aurora, Aurora.

Apart from signing the oath of allegiance to the government, the group also burned the replica of the NPA flag, which signifies their abandonment of the terrorist communist organization.

“The gathering is part of the participants’ love and loyalty to the government, as they have awakened from the lies and deceptions of the terrorist rebels that sow terror in the community,” Quinto said.

He explained that the people of Aurora no longer support the terrorists who are doing assassinations, hijackings, hostage takings, kidnappings, mass shootings, car bombings, burning of vital installations and ransoms, among others.

“They ended support for the rebel groups to maintain lasting peace and development in Aurora. A clear manifestation that the Whole of Nation Approach, or EO 70 was implemented successfully in coordination with the local government units, and other civic clusters successfully facilitated the group’s withdrawal to the NPA with their formal reintegration into the community,” Quinto said.

He also acknowledged the continued full support coming from the Aurora Police Provincial Office, DILG, NICA3, DoH, DTI, DSWD, TESDA, DAR, BFAR, LGU-Maria Aurora and NCIP headed by Retired Major General Abraham Claro Casis-Regional Advisory on Peace Process in Region 3 of the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace and Reconciliation and Unity.

On the other hand, Maria Aurora Mayor Ariel Bitong said that volumes of projects are undergoing for his constituents, including the concreting of roads, construction of barangay roads, farm-to-market roads and multi-purpose buildings, among others, with the help of Aurora Representative Rommel Angara.

Ka Danger thanked the government for the continued support and help of former rebels (FRs) like him.

“I am one of the living FRs who testify that the government is sincerely rebuilding our lives. I visited far-flung areas to inform the public that our government is doing its best to help us,” Ka Danger said.