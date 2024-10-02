Ambassador Endo honors Olympic champion Yulo

On 1 October 2024, Ambassador Endo Kazuya hosted a celebratory dinner at his residence in Makati to honor Mr. Carlos Yulo, the Philippines' double Olympic gold medalist gymnast.

The event was attended by distinguished guests, including Senator Joseph Victor “JV” G. Ejercito of the Philippine Senate Committee on Sports, Hon. Aniela Bianca D. Tolentino and Hon. Michael L. Romero of the Philippine Congress’ Youth and Sports Development Committee, Philippine Olympic Committee President Abraham Tolentino, Philippine Sports Commission Chairman Richard Bachmann, Gymnastics Association of the Philippines (GAP) President Cynthia Carrion, Federation International de Gymnastique President Watanabe Morinari.

During the ceremony, Ambassador Endo presented Yulo with the Ambassador’s Special Award in recognition of his exceptional contributions to the world of sports and to Japan-Philippines relations.

In his speech, Ambassador Endo lauded Yulo's unwavering dedication and hard work in achieving this historic milestone for the Philippines. He also expressed his delight at how Japan has played a significant role in Yulo's athletic development, highlighting the potential for stronger bilateral ties through enhanced sports and people-to-people exchanges.

In response, Yulo and Carrion expressed their sincere gratitude to the Embassy of Japan for their ongoing support in promoting gymnastics in the Philippines and nurturing promising Filipino athletes. Yulo also thanked the Ambassador for hosting the event and granting him the award.