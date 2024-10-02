A feast of modern Filipino flavors with a sustainable twist

If you’re into vibey eats that are as eco-conscious as they are delish, Joy~Nostalg Hotel & Suites Manila just celebrated its 15-year milestone with an unforgettable modern Filipino degustation, packed with flavor and sustainability.
With a menu that championed locally and environmentally sourced ingredients while celebrating Pinoy cuisine, this Accor-managed Ortigas jewel went all out.
Stepping into the “Tapestry of Flavors” event last September felt like walking into a foodie paradise.
The degustation was crafted by Joy~Nostalg’s executive chef Gus Mohamed and his team -- elevating Pinoy classics with a fresh twist.
“What better way to celebrate 15 colorful years of JoyNostalg Hotel & Suites Manila than with an homage to the diverse flavors and textures of Filipino cuisine,” said Odette Huang, Joy~Nostalg Hotel & Suites Manila general manager.
She emphasized how the culinary team “reinterpreted familiar dishes” with a contemporary touch, striking a balance between locally sourced ingredients and creative innovations.
The tasting kicked off with a bang -- Tuna Kinilaw, but make it modern. Chef Gus took this classic and gave it a fresh remix. Forget the usual calamansi and vinegar; he swapped in raw mango for that perfect sour punch and leveled it up with passionfruit for a unique musky vibe. Total flavor glow-up.
Next came some drool-worthy back-to-back dishes: Pork and Duck Liver Lumpia (yes, with barako espresso dressing, foie gras and kiniing, because why not?) and a Mushroom Pastel served with Moringa Adlai. Fancy, right?
For the mains, it was a major East-meets-West moment. The Slow-Cooked Barramundi was next-level, served with paco fern, pili pesto, confit garlic and smoked kesong puti. But the real game-changer? Kurobuta Pork Belly Lechon. This wasn’t your typical lechon — think salted egg bibingka, liver sauce, asparagus and carrots. A whole new vibe for the Filipino fave.
And the finale? A deconstructed turon that rewrote the script: banana mousse with langka-durian cremeux and sugar cane ice cream. No frying, no spring roll -- just pure yum.
Not to mention, the wine pairings were international, with bottles from Chile, South Africa and Spain, keeping the ambiance elegant and contemporary throughout the evening.
The entire evening celebrated sustainability alongside flavor, demonstrating that you can be both elegant and environmentally conscious.
Chef Gus concluded with, “It’s a concept that also reflects the journey of Joy~Nostalg.”