A feast of modern Filipino flavors with a sustainable twist

She emphasized how the culinary team “reinterpreted familiar dishes” with a contemporary touch, striking a balance between locally sourced ingredients and creative innovations.

The tasting kicked off with a bang -- Tuna Kinilaw, but make it modern. Chef Gus took this classic and gave it a fresh remix. Forget the usual calamansi and vinegar; he swapped in raw mango for that perfect sour punch and leveled it up with passionfruit for a unique musky vibe. Total flavor glow-up.

Next came some drool-worthy back-to-back dishes: Pork and Duck Liver Lumpia (yes, with barako espresso dressing, foie gras and kiniing, because why not?) and a Mushroom Pastel served with Moringa Adlai. Fancy, right?

For the mains, it was a major East-meets-West moment. The Slow-Cooked Barramundi was next-level, served with paco fern, pili pesto, confit garlic and smoked kesong puti. But the real game-changer? Kurobuta Pork Belly Lechon. This wasn’t your typical lechon — think salted egg bibingka, liver sauce, asparagus and carrots. A whole new vibe for the Filipino fave.