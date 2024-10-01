Yuta drops solo “Depth” release date

Yuta, a member of the K-pop group NCT, drops the release date of his first solo mini album “Depth.”

In a post on the official NCT page, it was revealed that the album’s digital release and the music video for its title track, "Off the Mask," will be out on 3 October. Meanwhile, the physical album is to be released on 13 November.

The 28-year-old artist is the 5th NCT member to debut as a soloist, joining Taeyong, Ten, Doyoung, and Jaehyun.

The singer will kick-off his solo debut showcase tour “~ HOPE ~” on Saturday, 5 October at Kitakyushu Soleil Hall.